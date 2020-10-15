Chowan County Commissioners recently approved several bids for repair work at their buildings.
The board met Monday, Oct. 5, at the Public Safety Building, in Edenton.
One of the approved bids included a budget amendment. Perry Fiberglass will replace the salt tank at the Valhalla Water Treatment Plant in Rock Hock.
The board also approved a bid of $133,301.07 by the Whitehurst Sand Company for paving the parking lot extension at the College of the Albemarle – Edenton-Chowan Campus.
The board also awarded bids for roof replacement and HVAC repair at the Chowan County Agriculture Building. Bids were awarded to Central Heating and Air Conditioning for $54,400 and Owens Roofing for $248,931. A contingency of 10% was added, making it a total of $378,214.
In other matters, the commissioners rescheduled a public hearing on a proposed text amendment to the Chowan County Zoning Ordinance to Nov. 2.
The amendment will be on “Requirements for Wireless Telecommunications Sites, New Wireless Support Structures or Substantial Modification of Wireless Support Services.”
The hearing was tabled on Sept. 21 to allow staff the opportunity to revise the presentation of the text to highlight current text and proposed amendments.
The board also approved allowing County Manager Kevin Howard to review and award grants to qualifying applications to the CARES Act Relief Fund.
Also during the meeting, the board approved reappointing Carlette Pruden and Marie Perry to the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library Board of Trustees.
In other matters, the board received an annual report from Connie Parker, director of the Chowan County Senior Center.