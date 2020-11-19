Chowan/Perquimans County Local Emergency Planning Committee will hold events in preparation with a HAZMAT exercise to be held in December.
Familiarization visits will be made to the Perquimans and Chowan County water treatment plants prior to the Dec. 2 exercise. The Chowan visits to the Bethel, Winfall and Hertford plants in Perquimans County will be held on Nov. 19.
The HAZMAT exercise will be on Dec. 2 at the Valhalla Water Treatment Plant in Chowan County. The time is still to be confirmed. The pre-staging area is expected to be at the White Oak/D.F. Walker school complex.
Edenton/Chowan Response agencies will have the lead on this event. Edenton Fire Department will be the initial contact. They will establish hot zone and cold zone and determine if they will conduct an offensive operation or a defensive operation.
Center Hill Crossroads Fire Department will conduct the setting up of the decontamination tent with assistance from Perquimans fire departments.
Chowan Sheriff Department, Chowan 911 and Chowan County EMS are scheduled to participate.