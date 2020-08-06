After posting a column by written Jacqueline Hardy-Lassiter (Bond) on the Chowan Herald’s Facebook page, the post reached 5,400 people who left 154 comments and 25 shares.
Hardy-Lassiter’s column and accompanying ad seeks “Black Edenton, What Do You Want” seeks to embrace awareness and change.
Final few concluding sentences to Hardy-Lassiter’s essay sum it: “Our ancestors built this country and this is ours, we are owed and we shall have what’s ours, the righteousness of God dictates it, mandates it and is yelling for it. Let us lay down or no longer participate in the systems void of righteousness and truth.
“Let us no longer sit back and not support those working for our good, as well as sit back and allow others to destroy or pull us down.
“We are the remnant that’s left; let us rise up and make our contribution to the legacy of Black Americans in this country, county, and town, change the narrative, answer the question, register to vote, take someone to vote, and commit to being your best you, Black Man, Black Woman, Black Prince, Black Princess. We are children and heirs of the Most High God.”
Some of the comments posted to Facebook were open, raw and informed and much more; a community conversation was started. Some readers took exception to Hardy-Lassiter’s position as being divisive, others embraced her call to create a Black agenda.
As this newspaper has stated on numerous occasions, we adopt a marketplace of ideas approach to the opinion page; best ideas win hearts and minds in the forum while the losers face a reckoning, maybe a reawakening.
Social media has added another dimension to that which brings to mind the arena scene from the movie “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” – to paraphrase a famous line, “Two opinions enter, one opinion leaves...”
Comments published below are what was written verbatim, not edited aside from any glaring spelling or grammatical errors.
For more, see the Chowan Herald’s Facebook page.
Scott Terry posted, “What do white people want? ...the ability to put cats on leashes without being ridiculed, while sipping lattes and virtue-signaling how politically correct they are.”
John Smallwood wrote, “Smdh... they’ll never know what it feels like to be black ppl... no one is asking for handouts... just praying that we see better days.”
David Miller responded to John Smallwood’s comment, “Don’t know what it’s like to be Asian either, or Hispanic, so life’s hard for every one of us. We all could choose better paths, and be more responsible with our our lives.”
Lori Lassiter commented, “I will only say this. We are America. United States, UNITED being the key word. All of us need to remember, united we stand, divided we fall. We all need to remember and stand UNITED.”
Elmer Overton posted, “I think we need a human race agenda. How can we work together with all citizens to provide support and respect to all persons? To have an agenda for any single race is racist in itself. I understood at an early age that I would have to work to get anything at all. And I did.
I believe the only thing anyone owes anyone is mutual respect and the love of Christ. He’s the answer to our issues not agendas. If you woke up today you are blessed! God gave you another day because someone needs you. I have friends of many colors and I love them because they love me.
Schools here integrated when I was in the sixth grade. I can honestly say that I have friends now that I would never have met if that hadn’t took place. Friends and great teammates that I would’ve never known.
I place great value on that and it brings a big smile when I see a friend ! We need to work as one people to accomplish anything. My prayer is that we would do just that.”
Michael Bryant wrote, “Slave masters were given reparations for slaves lost. Slaves were given nothing for all that 400 years of free labor. Google 5$ Indian. Believe it or not some ‘people ‘ were given a headstart then laugh at others for not being equal smh. Just my 2 cents . Btw I’m not asking for anything. I’m good, but I just don’t understand how people gain benefits then act like no one else can do the same.”
David W. Earley asked, “Why do you have to have a Black agenda? You talk about equal right, but you want a Black agenda. Can you imagine all the hxxx that would be raised if people ask for a White agenda. This is just going to divide people more.”
Tristan Spencer wrote three things he seeks,
- 1) I want more police presence in known crime areas. Out the car, walking or riding bikes.
- 2) I want the town to even sale or fix the ran down house and put a low income family in it.
- 3) I want more recreational activities for our kids, if you don’t give them something to do the streets will.
Mark Honeycutt wrote, “Efforts to unify’ one segment of society, instead of unifying ALL of society will likely move us to a more segregated society. As one who lived when we were truly’ segregated, I see society trying to move back to that way of life; ironically. We don’t want that, trust me.
I see society making too many assumptions and jumping to conclusions to explain why bad things happen to good people. We all know what happens when one ‘assumes’ too much. Let’s don’t look backwards, because that will move society backwards. Instead, let’s look forward.
Ray Harrell wrote, “I don’t see Edenton as a divided community at least not at this point. Things like this and people like this will do nothing but divide us Mark my words. This will only turn into a war of words and that isn’t good for anyone.
I’ve lived here my whole life and what little I have I worked my behind off to get I’m living proof far as I’m concerned no one is going to give you anything. Hard work perseverance and anyone can succeed. Regardless of your race. Dividing the community is not helping it’s only inflating small issues.”