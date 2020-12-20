The Northern Albemarle Community Foundation recently awarded more than $75,000 in grants to area nonprofits focused primarily on encouraging healthy eating and living programs for youth.
The grants, funded by the HCWGMW Fund, a donor-advised fund administered by the community foundation, were awarded to five nonprofits. They awards and recipients include:
• $35,000 to the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Education Foundation for its ECP Backpacks program, a collaboration between the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, local churches and Food Bank of the Albemarle;
• $25,000 to the Elizabeth City Unit of Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle for its Art is for Everyone program, a collaboration with Arts of the Albemarle, and for its COVID E-Learning program for K-12 students;
• $11,000 to the Albemarle Area United Way for its Community Care Collaborative;
• $5,000 to the Albemarle Family YMCA for its COVID E-Learning program for K-12 students; and
• $1,500 to the Albemarle Commission for its Senior Nutrition Meals on Wheels program for COVID relief.
“The Northern Albemarle Community Foundation is honored to have the HCWGMW Fund included in our family of funds,” said Rodney Walton, NACF board president. “These grants are meant to encourage collaboration among area nonprofits that are assisting with the Healthy Eating, Active Living Community Health Initiative with youth in need.”
Applications for the grants were accepted from nonprofits serving programs in Camden, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
Dollar General helps Marines Toys for Tots
The Dollar General store on Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City recently donated more than $1,500 in toys to the Marines Toys for Tots program during its fire truck toy drive.
Helping support the effort were the Weeksville Fire Department, the Southern Riders Motorcycle Club, and the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office’s School Resource Division.
Overman named new TowneBank assistant VP
TowneBank has announced that Jeanette Overman has been promoted to assistant vice president, commercial lender at the bank’s office in Moyock.
Overman has 23 years of experience in banking and is a graduate of East Carolina University. She is a member of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Education Foundation.