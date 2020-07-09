While attending the grand opening for the Watering Can, in downtown Edenton, Owner Noah Sawyer expressed how grateful he was for the community’s help while opening his store.
He also mentioned how his peers have opened their doors and accepted him into their fold.
It was great hearing his confidence and love for the community.
Speaking of business leaders, I’d like to congratulate Alice Stallcup, owner of the Gregarious Goose, who was recently inducted into the Hertford Rotary Club, along with myself. Her late grandfather was a long-time Rotarian, and I know he’d be tickled to see Alice participate.
Edenton resident Jacqueline Kretzer took over a the chapter’s president-elect on July 1.
The recent Racism Destroys Democracy March in Edenton was another thing that showed the community’s love and its resolve to change things for the better.
Pat Smith, who moved to Edenton from Michigan a while back, talked to me about the march. Another person talked with me about some of the county’s history in an effort to help inform others.
Part of the paper’s job is to inform readers to the point that they are inspired to do their own research.
The discussions reminded me of one of my favorite shirts from the Travis Manion Foundation. Their motto is “If not me, then who ...”
On April 29, 2007, 1st Lt. Travis Manion and his fellow Marines were ambushed while searching a suspected insurgent house in the Al Anbar province of Iraq. As he led the counterattack against the enemy forces, Manion was fatally wounded by an enemy sniper while aiding and drawing fire away from his wounded teammates. His courageous acts allowed every member of his patrol to survive.
Manion’s spirit continues to grow through the work of the nonprofit his family founded. Its mission is inspiring people to make an impact by serving others.
I was reminded of Manion while at the Racial Reconciliation’s temporary memorial. If not me ... if not us ... in the here and now, who will help us realize that we can’t change the past, but we can start where we are and change the ending? Apologies to C.S. Lewis for butchering his quote. History is part of what our culture is, but we — with the help of whichever higher power you believe in — determines what’s next.
The group’s temporary memorial is on display downtown, in the vacant storefront beside the Christian Bookstore.
Much to our daughter’s delight, we watched the musical “Hamilton,” during Independence Day, on Disney+. Besides seeing the play’s version of James Madison, who once visited Edenton, we couldn’t help notice how the struggles of our nation’s founding are mirrored in the struggles of today. If you can write something that makes people interested in America’s history to the point that your material is quoted by both sides of the political spectrum, you’ve done a good thing. John Bolton‘s book title — “The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir” — capitalizes on one of the best Hamilton songs.
Hamilton’s rival Aaron Burr has a few connections to North Carolina and to region.
During the winter of 1812-13, his daughter, Theodosia, was lost at sea with the schooner Patriot, off the Carolinas. Burr’s grandson John G. Webb, married Annie Wood, who was born in Hertford.
Current North Carolina U.S. Senator Richard Burr is a descendant of one of Burr’s brothers.
We really enjoyed the play, and will probably have the soundtrack and re-mix, featuring modern artists, on repeat at our house for quite some time.
Coastal Atlantic Paranormal Association, which visited Edenton for the first time 10 years ago, is making another trip to the town later this summer. According to a Facebook post, the group visited earlier in June, and they were impressed by the town.
“The word of C.A.P.A being in town spread like a wildfire and before you know it we had at least 4 more places to plan investigations for. So a special thank you goes out to the people of Edenton, NC, for such a warm welcome and a great time,” the post read.
The post also said they plan to be back in August.
This weekend, add a prayer to your list for six local Boy Scouts and four leaders who will head to a week-long camp near Mount Airy on Sunday. It’s a long drive, but I’m sure they’ll have a good time.
Have a great week. Contact me at nlayton@ncweeklies.com if you would like to have something included in the newspaper.