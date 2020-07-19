America is Number One! (in COVID-19 cases and deaths). In the world. We have the highest number of cases and deaths of any country in the world. Up to 61,000 new cases in a day. Now more than 3 million cases and climbing, and more than 136,000 deaths and climbing. And this, most medical doctors agree, is almost certainly an undercount.
As a recent editor’s note to a letter revealed, President Donald Trump was both warned and provided with a roadmap for how to respond to emerging infectious diseases threatening our country. Trump ignored the advice. Did he cause the pandemic? No. Did he properly prepare for a reasonable response? No. Did he accept responsibility for his irresponsible failure to act? No.
True to Trump, he accepted no responsibility for his catastrophic failure to prepare and manage the pandemic. He passed management on to state governors, whom he knew did not have the resources they needed. And what did Jared Kushner, our pandemic response coordinator, say when the states asked for medical supplies and equipment from the federal stockpile? He said, “That’s just for us.” Who is “us?”
Trump’s failure to act to protect this country has cost us not just the hundreds of thousands of deaths that are sure to result, but an economic disaster that will take decades to resolve. Not to mention what it has and will cost America in loss of prestige and worldwide cooperation and loss of our allies. The man has no comprehension of the damage he has caused. He measures actions solely by how they will benefit him.
Now that he has reduced his personal tax burden, it does not matter to him that he has caused incalculable damage to our country’s financial position. Last month, our national debt was raised by $864 billion. In one month. His failure to protect Americans from COVID-19 has resulted in millions being out of work and families out of money, requiring huge subsidies and unemployment benefits. And, he has used his bully pulpit to force the Federal Reserve chairman to reduce interest rates, just the opposite of the action that should have been taken. What’s going to happen in January? Interest rates will climb into the stratosphere. Remember the 18.63% mortgage rate in 1981, under Ronald Reagan?
Some want to blame Black Lives Matter protesters for the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, but the data does not support this. Most protesters wore masks and they were outside. More cases have resulted from Trump’s campaign stop in Tulsa, where no one wore masks and the event was indoors. It’s a good thing there were so few people in the audience for Trump’s campaign rally.
It’s too bad that Roger Stone couldn’t be there. He was busy getting his sentence commuted by Trump. Stone, you will remember, was convicted of five counts of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction of justice. Seven felonies. Not a pardon, mind you. A commutation. That means the sentence is reduced, in this case from 40 months to none. Not even probation. No one is watching him. This convicted criminal is completely free to go and sin again.
Even Trump’s #1 sycophant, Attorney General William Barr, declared the action a crime — just one more to add to Trump’s growing list of illegal actions. It’s not that Trump has pardoned a lot of criminals or commuted a lot of other sentences. The problem is who he pardons and whose sentences he commutes — those persons convicted by a jury of lying to shield Trump. A payback for shielding Trump. As Barr said, “a crime.” As Mitt Romney said, “Unprecedented, historic corruption.”
Speaking of historic corruption, the Trump administration has given large Paycheck Protection Program loans, many of which don’t have to be repaid, to Chinese companies operating in the United States. HNA Group, a Chinese-owned defense contractor, received in excess of $350,000 — some say as much as $1 million. Continental Aerospace Technologies, also owned by China, received between $5 million and $10 million. Aviage Systems, headquartered in Shanghai, China, got $350,000. Which they probably won’t have to pay back.
Kanye West’s fashion company, Yeezy, got a multi-million dollar PPP loan. In fact, the U.S. Treasury report shows that the majority of PPP loans have gone to the nation’s largest multi-million dollar companies, including some tied to Trump, allowing corporations to bleed the fund dry while small businesses are getting nothing. Your tax dollars at work.
As Dana Milbank says, “Whatever tomorrow brings, it’s sure to be worse.”