I’ve been addicted to newspapers since high school, more than 60 years ago now. Unless something on Page 1 hijacks my attention, I usually head to the Opinions page first. Columns and letters, well or poorly written, agreeable or disagreeable, I usually will check them all. And I generally have no problem that selectivity and hyperbole are standard tools of the trade.
But when I find something that stretches the boundaries of exaggeration to such an extreme that it becomes an outright lie, I stop reading — for if that something is so demonstrably wrong, why would I trust anything that follows? After your first lie you’re wasting my time. Such writing may be useful for entertainment, but not for enlightenment.
Such is the case with Holly Audette’s latest column, “FBI shows its double standards with Trump raid.” In her fourth paragraph Audette repeats the claim that Barack Obama supposedly “trucked 30 million pages” to Chicago with impunity, suggesting a comparison to Donald Trump’s taking of government documents, including classified materials, which he stashed at Mar-a-Lago and refused to return to the feds after being repeatedly asked to do so. As a result, his compound was searched in a warranted and orderly document retrieval operation (raid) by the FBI.
Audette seems to argue that Trump’s and Obama’s handling of documents are equivalents.
Are they? All you’ve got to do is plug “Did Obama steal 30 million documents?” into any search engine and you’ll find the truth.
Go ahead. I’ll wait.
So, why would she bank her defense of Trump on something so easily disproved?
You can perform the same trick with Hillary Clinton’s “email scandal.” And so on.
This is a common practice among many conservative opinion writers: argue that a mountain and a molehill are equivalent because they are both piles of dirt. And sometimes they don’t even have the molehill. Arguments which defy common sense and are easily researched and knocked down. Do these writers have no interest at all in credibility? I don’t get it.
I am not beyond a bit of hyperbole myself, especially when done with tongue in cheek, and I frequently select my facts with a definite bias. But Audette doesn’t seem to be kidding, and Obama’s theft of 30 million documents is not a fact.
But if you’re trying to defend Trump’s demonstrably larcenous removal from the White House of over 10,000 government documents, that’s all you’ve got: false comparisons. It is Trump’s behavior that is unprecedented here. His unauthorized and covert acquisition of these documents and his insistence on retaining them is beyond rational explanation, so deflection is your only defense.
Audette has the absolute right to say whatever she wants to say, but she should not expect to parade incorrect statements about in public without having those statements challenged.