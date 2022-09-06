I’ve been addicted to newspapers since high school, more than 60 years ago now. Unless something on Page 1 hijacks my attention, I usually head to the Opinions page first. Columns and letters, well or poorly written, agreeable or disagreeable, I usually will check them all. And I generally have no problem that selectivity and hyperbole are standard tools of the trade.

But when I find something that stretches the boundaries of exaggeration to such an extreme that it becomes an outright lie, I stop reading — for if that something is so demonstrably wrong, why would I trust anything that follows? After your first lie you’re wasting my time. Such writing may be useful for entertainment, but not for enlightenment.