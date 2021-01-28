If you ever step into the Chowan Senior Center, you’d be hard press to remember that the bright facility is in the basement of the old E.A. Swain School, under the auditorium.
The center has grown from an idea to currently offering activities five days a week under the supervision of Connie Parker. The director, who has been with the center since its beginning, is retiring February 1, but her last day of work is January 29.
Parker’s office sits beside the center’s entryway along East Church Street. Near her door is a chair and a pile of exercise equipment and various CDs, ready for classes. A window to the outside allows sunlight to stream inside, making photographs of Parker’s grandchildren stand out among piles of white paper and the sage green walls. Another large window on the wall behind her desk allows for a view of the center’s fitness room, which features various workout equipment.
Parker’s eyes light up underneath blonde bangs as she talks about the center, which was closed from March until about July due to the pandemic. She originally planned to retire during the summer.
“This year was so bad. I’m like, ‘I can’t leave this place in such a mess.’ In the summertime back then, we didn’t know what was going on,” she said. “It was like, one week we were doing this, then we’d get an order saying we couldn’t do that. ... Yeah, and it was not a good time to leave.”
During the pandemic, the need for the senior center’s resources has risen. Not only does the center hold fitness and arts and crafts classes, it also serves as a resource center for a variety of services that help the county’s residents, age 55 and above.
“Our seniors couldn’t find the supplies that they needed at the stores or they were afraid to go to the stores,” she said about early in the pandemic. “We were getting these supplies, like toilet paper, paper towels and tissues ... all kinds of stuff like that, because they just couldn’t find it.”
The center also had an increase in the number of people seeking the center’s already prepared lunches, Parker said. “Before (the pandemic) for our lunches the people that came here, we had maybe 30 to 35, and now we have 60 to 70.”
Parker noted that Chowan County is different from other areas in that there is only one grocery store serving the county’s 14,000-plus residents. During the pandemic, seniors have been considered a high at-risk group for dying from the virus, so many are staying home, unable to go the store or other places to get necessary supplies.
While the senior center was closed, many people kept calling, asking when it would reopen, Parker said.
When they first reopened in July, the center kept classes to under 25 people, but most of the time, they didn’t have that many people. Due to Governor Roy Cooper’s executive orders, the classes are limited to a maximum of 10 people. On the day they reopened, the center had people waiting at the door.
“For arthritis class, before we have 20 to 25. Now, I have eight or nine people,” she said. “A lot of other people are older seniors are afraid to come back until the number of cases comes back down.”
Parker hopes that in the future, when everyone gets the COVID vaccine, the center’s attendance will be back up.
“It’s the same thing, like line dance. We used to have like 20 people or so for line dance,” she said. “Now she has anywhere between 6 and 12 or something.”
Parker said she started working with Chowan County in March 1992, almost 29 years so. She had been working at a fitness center in Elizabeth City, teaching classes for seniors. She interviewed and later got a temporary job, which was supposed to be from March until June, to help Chowan County administer a state grant that would help gauge public interest in having a senior center in the county.
She’s been with the county and the senior center ever since.
“I actually thought it was only going to be for a few months because it was just supposed to be March through June to see if there is enough interest to start a senior center again,” Parker said. “Since we had so much interest, it just continued and kind of grew. From there we started adding different programs, you know, it was just easy for me in the beginning to start teaching Fitness classes don’t because I already done it.
“Then we did some little trips like Spirit of Norfolk and different things like that. We started doing Bingo and having a special lunch and it just expanded from there,” she continued. “Then we got another grant that came from the state that we could use for either building or renovating senior centers, and we did that. Then we started getting the fitness equipment that we had and that was a fitness equipment in the beginning was through a health promotion grant.”
After Parker leaves, the center will become part of the Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department. Shannon Ray, the department’s recreation superintendent, will supervise the center’s overall operations, while Sandra Taylor will serve as program coordinator. Current staff members Margie Downing, nutrition site manager, and Pam Bullock, office assistant, will remain.
“Shannon started coming over in December, right before Christmas,” Parker said. “So they won’t really have a senior center director anymore. The job is going to be done by two people. Sandra will do the programs. Shannon will take care of the bills, payroll, maintenance of the vans.... all that will be under the rec department, because they already have somebody that does it.”
In February, the center plans to reopen the Billiard room and resuming its weekly swim classes at the Albemarle Family YMCA, in Elizabeth City.
“We’re also signing people up for the vaccines, because most of that is done online now,” Parker said. “A lot of our seniors don’t use the internet.
“We’re also a place for information and assistance. If they need home-delivered meals, or if they want to sign up to get meals here, or need help with caregivers, we have references that we give to the seniors on all the different topics that they would need to talk about and tell them who to get in touch with.”
During her time at the center, Parker is most proud of helping seniors achieve their fitness goals.
“In the beginning, we had a lot of people who weren’t into fitness. We had a little incentive program to get them going to the fitness room, like we did fitness across the states where they got little prizes. It got them used to going.
“There aren’t a lot of (gyms) in the area. (The seniors) just weren’t used to going to gyms because there were no gyms here. ... It was surprising how much they improved as far as their mobility, their balance, everything. ... I had some people who could hardly turn their head when they first started and they just have gotten so much better.”
Palmer said she will miss the people who come to the senior center the most. She has quite a few projects to do at home when she retires.
“I’ll get back into doing more of my gardening, but I didn’t have quite enough time to do so,” she said. “I like working outside in the yard. We have a vegetable garden in a rose garden. We’ll probably spend some time with my grandchildren more than what I have in the past because one is in Virginia and one’s in Florida.”