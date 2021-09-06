The first resolution to observe Constitution Week in the U.S. was introduced June 14, 1955, by U.S. Sen. William F. Knowland of California. It followed receipt of the resolution from the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution a week earlier.
Following the passage of the resolution by both Houses of Congress, President Dwight Eisenhower issued his proclamation on Aug. 19, 1955.
The first observance of Constitution Week was so successful that on Jan. 5, 1956, Knowland introduced a Senate Joint Resolution to have the president designate September 17-23 annually as Constitution Week. The resolution was adopted on July 23, 1956 and signed into law on Aug. 2, 1956.
The celebration’s goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to inform people that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation of our way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the Constitution.
NSDAR has been the foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week. This annual observance provides innumerable opportunities for educational initiatives and community outreach, two mission areas of crucial importance to the National Society’s work. By fostering knowledge of, and appreciation for, the Constitution and the inalienable rights it affords to all Americans, NSDAR helps to keep alive the memory of the men and women who secured our nation’s independence, whose bravery and sacrifice made possible the liberties we enjoy today.
“The framers created a Constitution that translated into law the ideals upon which our nation was built,” said NSDAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren. “Their vision was so forward-thinking that their words still guide us today. No American history education can be complete without a thorough understanding of the impact the Constitution has had on the lives of American citizens past and present.”
One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and even in numerous foreign countries. DAR strives to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service, and more. For additional information about DAR and its programs, visit www.dar.org .
DAR has been the foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week. The annual observance provides innumerable opportunities for educational initiatives and community outreach, two mission areas of crucial importance to the National Society. By fostering knowledge of, and appreciation for, the Constitution and the inalienable rights it affords to all Americans, DAR helps to keep alive the memory of the men and women who secured our nation’s foundational liberties.
“In communities across America, Daughters will erect hundreds of community displays, sponsor municipal proclamations, ring bells and stage programs to raise awareness of the Constitution’s tenets and importance. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this powerful document, which has enabled our democracy within a republic for more than two centuries. We hope that all Americans will learn more about the Constitution and its immense impact on our nation,” VanBuren said.
One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR has more than 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org or Edenton Tea Party Chapter at https://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ .
Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove biological descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Chapter Membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592 or 39btaylor@gmail.com for additional information. The chapter’s Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/.