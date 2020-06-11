Conviction 'What Have I Done?'

As I read the Holy Scriptures, I am often reminded why Jesus chose to teach with parables.
For those of you who may not know, a parable is an earthly story with a heavenly meaning. It should not be surprising that the followers of Jesus have, and still do, follow His leading.
Today we will look at words from the Apostle Paul from 1st Timothy: “For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus”.
So many today want to talk about how and why they are offended, and at the same time very few want to hear about how and why God is offended. Why is that Pastor?
Well, I am glad you asked. It is because once a person knows what it is they have done (or not done) that offends God they become personally responsible for how they have offended Him. Unfortunately, many think that as long as they do not know then they are not responsible.
Friend, that is as untrue as it gets. Think about this scenario; you are driving down the road with your cruise control set on 55mph. Suddenly you see and hear blue lights and a siren behind you. An officer approaches and asks, “Do you know how fast you were going?” You respond, “Why yes I do. I was traveling at 55 mph with my cruise control set.”
Then the officer says, “Did you know you entered a 35 mph zone a mile back up the road?”
To which you respond “NO! I didn’t know that!”
The officer then writes you a ticket. Do you deserve the ticket? And did the fact that you didn’t know what you had done have any bearing on whether you deserved it or not?
People – all people – need to hear the truth of the Gospel, if for no other reason than so they can become aware of how they as an individual have offended God.
Once a person becomes aware of their offenses they are given a gift which is called conviction. Conviction is how we think and feel about offending God. When we think about the previous scenario we think that most people, when they see and hear the blue light and siren, experience fear.
The fear provokes the question “What have I done?” This reminds us of what Solomon said in Proverbs: “The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding”.
Now let’s jump forward a month or so in our scenario. You are sitting in a court room and the judge takes up your ticket and looks at the officer and asks if you were really going that fast.
You sit there knowing the answer. But to your surprise the officer, the District Attorney and the judge talk for a moment and the judge looks at you and says “You are free to go!” Wouldn’t you be curious about what happened?
Well that is the rest of the Gospel story. The first part is always the Guilt of the sinner and the second part is the Grace of the Savior. What happened in that hypothetical courtroom happens for real every time a sinner comes to the Lord saying, “I am guilty…is there any chance you will forgive me?”
That is when God (Father, Son and Holy Spirit) represented by the judge, attorney and officer in our parable today all come together to pay your debt and arrange for your pardon!
Dear reader, Are you guilty of offending God? Have you dealt with Him in a one on one conversation about your guilt? Unfortunately, too few people have this type of conversation.
Can you imagine the person in our story today standing up in the court room and yelling “I am not guilty let me go”? The end of the story would have went very differently.
We should embrace our initial fear of the Lord because it is a gift intended to bring us a great blessing. We should embrace our guilt and the conviction that comes with it because they are also gifts intended to bring us a great blessing.
Much like that officer appeared out of no where (I laugh as I typed this) the Day of the Lord will do the same. When The Lord decides to wrap things up, those who have dealt with Him and admitted their guilt and partook of His Grace will receive a great blessing.
And those who have shaken their fist at God and proclaimed their innocence will realize the full authority that the judge, attorney and officer have always possessed.
Friend, you can do one of three things because of what you have read here today: Shake your fist at God, Settle things with God or Sing praises because they have already been settled.
In The Love of Christ