In times of uncertainty some people delve into heavy cleaning and organizing to relieve their stress. Others let off steam with a vigorous workout or run. Some take to journaling or blogging. And then there’s those of us who cook up a storm.
My kids could always tell if I was upset because they’d come home from school to dozens of cookies, cakes or pies. Luckily each of them didn’t have a big sweet tooth, and luckier for their friends who often came home with them after school. And even luckier for me that I don’t like to eat a lot of what I cook after all the tasting throughout the process.
Cooking provides that release of endorphins for me as if I’ve just had a near-perfect round of golf. I never know exactly if the dish will turn out just as I hope and anticipate, and when it does there’s such a feeling of accomplishment and well, relief. I always thank the big man above both before I begin and after, because not everything is in my hands alone. So many things affect cooking from the humidity to the barometric pressure, not to mention my own focus.
Cooking is indeed chemistry, and baking even more so where flour and ingredients must be meticulously measured correctly or even weighed on a cooking scale. It does require reading through a recipe and prepping everything in advance such as bringing things to room temperature, as well as incorporating ingredients in the correct order. But not all cooking is difficult, and some things are easier to create.
Cooking can also offer an artistic outlet and serve as an avenue to explore your creativity. Plating and the presentation of food has become an art form where food is not only a delight to your sense of smell and taste but to your eyes. And besides having a little fun playing with your food you can make a delicious meal.
While we are under stress and uncertainty for a while and forced to stay and eat at home I encourage everyone to avoid prepackaged and processed foods that are laden with chemicals and salt, and try making some things from scratch. This is a good time to try something new, or a new process for making something familiar.
I recently enjoyed a new cooking technique, and even had my Cooking Class participants help test the recipe. The reviews were wonderful, so I am sharing this unusual preparation for an American and French favorite, the french fry or frite. I know one local cook, Key Stage, who already uses this technique, and I hope you give this a try as it may become your favorite recipe for fries as well. The directions need to be followed exactly, but it is a simple recipe.
Enjoy!