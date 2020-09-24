Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting tonight, Sept. 24, to discuss operating White Oak and D.F. Walker under plan A of the pandemic operations plan.
The meeting was set after Governor Roy Cooper announced on Sept. 17 that North Carolina elementary school grades Kindergarten through 5th grade may now choose plan A for operations as soon as October 5. All school districts will be able to select the plan that works best for their district.
“We are able to open this option because most North Carolinians have doubled down on our safety and prevention measures and stabilized our numbers,” Cooper said. “The number one opening priority during this pandemic has been our schools, and our continuing progress in fighting the spread of this virus is allowing us to do more.”
Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education’s meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. today, Sept. 24, at the Edenton-Chowan Schools Technology Department, 800 North Oakum Street, Edenton. Chowan Herald will have information about that meeting on its Facebook page and in an upcoming edition.
Plan A requires important safety protocols for students, staff and teachers. Details about the plans and safety protocols are online in the Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit. While Plan A will soon be an available option, it is not the right choice for every student. Cooper encouraged remote learning options for them and their families.
As of Monday, Sept. 21, Chowan County had 313 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Albemarle Regional Health Services. Of those cases, 68 were currently active, while 243 were inactive. Two deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the County.
Across ARHS’ eight-county region, the death toll from COVID-19 is now 81.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 case count in the eight-county region surpassed 2,800 on Monday — an increase of 123 cases since Friday.
The number of active virus cases in the region rose to 362 — an increase of 19 since Friday.
Of the eight counties, Pasquotank, which has 677 total cases, had the largest number of active cases: 112. Chowan County, which had 313 cases as of Monday, had the second-largest number of active cases, 68. Hertford County, which now has 693 cases, was third with 61; Currituck, which has 156 cases, was fourth with 49; and Gates County, with 127 cases, was fifth with 31.
No other county in the region had more than 17 active cases.
The number of persons in the region who’ve tested positive for COVID and recovered from the virus rose to 2,374 — an increase of 113. That’s roughly 85 percent of all cases.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released data Monday showing 176,422 people in the state have now recovered from COVID-19. That’s 90 percent of all cases.
According to DHHS, the state’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 3,247 on Monday while the number of those hospitalized with the disease remained stable at 885.
DHHS also reported Monday that more than 2.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed in the state with the positive test rate currently at 5.4 percent. Two area counties — Chowan, with a 9.4 percent positive rate, and Bertie, with a 7.6 percent rate — had rates higher than the state’s.