Citing guidance from federal health officials, Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday he's lifting all gathering limits and ending all social distancing requirements in North Carolina as well as the state's mask mandate in most situations.
The only places where masks will still be required are in mass public transportation, health care settings like hospitals and doctor offices, child care settings, schools, prisons and camps, he said.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is recommending people who haven't gotten vaccinated to still wear masks.
This is a developing story.