Cooperatives Build a Brighter Future

October is National Cooperative Month, an annual celebration of the ways cooperative businesses are building a brighter future for their members and local communities.
As a member and general manager of Albemarle EMC, I see firsthand how electric cooperatives perform innovative work to strengthen our region, state and country.
Nationwide, cooperative businesses generate more than 2 million jobs and serve 120 million people, according to the University of Wisconsin Center for Cooperatives. Cooperatives are uniquely positioned to meet local needs because they are led by, and belong to, their members.
As a cooperative, Albemarle EMC fulfills its mission of service by providing reliable, affordable and sustainable power, and supporting energy solutions, education, economic development and community initiatives that make this a great place to live, work and visit.
I’m especially proud of Albemarle EMC’s recent announcement of a voluntary goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, a critical milestone that will be met while upholding a commitment to providing reliable and affordable electricity.
I’m also proud of the many programs we have to support the community, such as the Albemarle Community Trust, which provides grants to food pantries, volunteer fire departments and other community minded organizations.
The cooperative business model supports local needs. Albemarle EMC is committed to making a difference, not just for those to whom power is provided, but also our entire community.
The brighter future our local co-op is building is worth celebrating, both now during National Cooperative Month, and throughout the year.
Gary Ray is general manager of Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation.