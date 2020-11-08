A former Tarboro police Officer of the Year has resigned after his arrest on multiple charges filed by the state Department of Insurance.
Donald Ray “DJ” Norville Jr., of Pinetops, along with Ryan Jerrell Hansley, of Tarboro, were arrested on Oct. 19 in connection with insurance fraud Hansley allegedly committed between Jan. 1 and Feb. 12, 2019.
Norville, who was a K-9 handler and patrol sergeant, joined the force in 2009 and was named its Officer of the Year in 2015. According to reports, he resigned shortly after his arrest.
Court documents show that Hansley filed a claim with GEICO after changing the deductible on his vehicle and then providing the insurer with a false DMV crash report. Hansley received $3,358.60 in claim payments as a result of the filing.
Norville’s alleged role in the scheme came through the filing of the crash report and the use of a Tarboro Police Department-owned computer to effect the fraud.
In his complaint, Finch said Norville used the police department computer to generate what he knew to be a fraudulent crash report.