Copeland Awarded Goodnight Scholarship

The Goodnight Scholars Program at NC State recently announced the 70 recipients from 34 North Carolina counties.
Among those top students is Pirates’ Allison Copeland, who will graduate from Perquimans County High School where she served as senior class president, Interact Club president, a Fellowship of Christian Athletes student leader, and a varsity volleyball and softball captain.
Copeland has been recognized as a Junior Marshal, Volleyball Conference Player of the Year, and as a member of the Virginian-Pilot Scholastic Achievement Team. She was also instrumental in the establishment and growth of the junior volunteer program at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and is an alumnus of the Governor’s School of North Carolina. She plans to major in human biology.
The Goodnight Scholarship is valued at $20,500 per year for up to four years ($82,000) for traditional students and three years ($61,500) for transfer students.
Of the 70 recipients, 50 were chosen for the class of 2024 out of 850 high school candidates from across North Carolina; 20 were chosen for the transfer class of 2023 out of 297 community college candidates.
The class of 2024 and transfer class of 2023 demonstrated exceptional accomplishments in their respective high school and community college careers including stellar academic achievement, extracurricular involvement, community engagement, and inspiring goals for success in the STEM and STEM education fields.
Both cohorts feature students with impressive accolades including Science Olympiad winners and national robotics champions, along with participation in NASA’s National Community College Aerospace Scholars, STEM Academy, and the Governor’s School of North Carolina.