The Governor has issued an extension on Phase 2 in our state and the Executive Order for everyone to wear masks in public places. What does that mean for us?
We will need to have masks with us at all times.
Keep the mask handy if you need to go into a store or if you will be outside and cannot social distance. I agree that they are hot and uncomfortable for the most part, but if worn correctly masks can help protect you from COVID-19.
Here is some correct information about masks in both Spanish and English.