Correction Julian Eure Julian Eure Author email Apr 24, 2023 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A photo published with Saturday’s Albemarle Neighbor feature on Lauren Luther contained the wrong credit information. The photo should have been credited to Amanda Kielar Photography. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Photography Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest eEditionThe Daily Advance Get The App! Daily Advance Special Editions Eastern Living - March 2023 Albemarle Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Progress Edition - 2023 Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Online Poll Are you mostly optimistic or pessimistic about the future? You voted: Completely pessimistic Mostly pessimistic Neutral Mostly optimistic Completely optimistic Vote View Results Back