A headline over Kelsey Fulgham’s letter to the editor in Thursday’s edition incorrectly referred to the upcoming year as 2020. The headline should have read “Hoping for a less violent year in city in 2022.”
Correction
Julian Eure
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Currituck superintendent's residency in question
- Friend's best man: Cooper says goodbye to animal hospital
- Man treated at hospital following Christmas Eve shooting in EC
- Dare man charged with 2 murders; one body found in Currituck
- Remembering Chief Poyner: Currituck mourns Crawford VFD chief
- Camden Schools moving to optional masks Jan. 18
- Hertford seeks legal help getting computers returned
- Turn on the taps: Brewery to start serving this week
- Jones remembered as lumber biz innovator, civic leader
- Collision on North Road Street