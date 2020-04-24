A story in our expanded Friday-Saturday edition about Camden County officials’ picking up the cost of weekly meals at the county’s Center for Active Adults listed the wrong amount. The story should have said that cost is $250.
Breaking News
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Currituck, Dare making plans to reopen Outer Banks
- More prison inmates test positive for COVID-19, Pasquotank's cases jump to 32
- Work area at ALC suspended due to COVID-19 concern
- Biz ponder: What will reopening look like?
- Eagle Mart owner buys 400 lunches for first responders
- Poll: Lift gov's order after health experts say it's safe
- Edenton star taps into hometown pride
- Aspects of online teaching here to stay
- Community donations protect, feed hospital staff
- Currituck Sheriff to set up 2nd checkpoint at Duck-Corolla