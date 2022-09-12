Correction From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Sep 12, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Because of an editing error, the Albemarle Neighbor feature published in Saturday’s Expanded Weekend edition misidentified Cakes d’Amore owner Renaye Knighton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Renaye Knighton Editing Feature Weekend Publishing Edition Error Correction Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesSkin by Jessica helps clients get 'nice glowy skin'Man sentenced in EC fed court to 41½ years for child pornMan sentenced in EC to 5 years for bank fraudEC police arrest man on DWI, DWLR chargesTrial of second defendant in failed prison escape to begin Sept. 26Jail inspection finds deficiencies in inmate checksEC woman charged with assault inflicting serious injurySchools across area miss targets in reading, mathMACU Milestone: Students eat 1st meal in new cafeteriaChief, officers begin walking EC neighborhoods Images