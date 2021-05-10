Due to a reporter’s error, Robert Moye was incorrectly identified in the May 4 story regarding the D.F. Walker Class of 1965 visiting the Boys and Girls Club of the Albemarle/Edenton unit. Robert Elliott was a member of the Class of 1965, but is now decreased. Moye worked in the Edenton-Chowan School system for over 30 years, 20 of which was at D.F. Walker Elementary School. The corrected story is online at chowanherald.com.
