CORRECTION: Perquimans Sheriff’s Department provided the wrong address for Steven Bass as part of the law enforcement log in the July 9 edition. To put it plainly and not in journo-speak, the Steven Bass of Holiday Island Road is not the Steven Bass of 210 East Inlet Circle of Hertford, who was arrested June 29 and July 8 on multiple charges. When the sheriff department alerted the newspaper of the error, we thanked PCSO for its due diligence and pledged to write a correction to set the record straight.

Staff writer Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@ncweeklies.com