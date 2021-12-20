A story in the Dec. 10 edition wrongly stated that applicants for the new landscaping and plumbing skill programs offered by River City Community Development Corp.’s Northeast NC Trades Training Center starting in January have to have either a high school diploma or high school equivalency to enroll. In fact, neither is required to enroll, according to program coordinator Bridget Jernigan.
