An article in the Tuesday edition about Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett’s recent dismissal of a media consortium’s petition to release law enforcement video of Andrew Brown Jr.’s April 21 fatal shooting by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies misidentified another judge in the case, Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Foster.
