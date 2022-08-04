...An area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of
northwestern Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, east central Bertie,
southeastern Gates, northwestern Currituck and Chowan Counties
through 800 PM EDT...
At 658 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over
Belvidere, or near Winfall, moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and locally heavy rainfall.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Elizabeth City, Camden, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State
University, Ryland, South Mills, Chapanoke, Cape Colony, Tyner, Snug
Harbor, Nixonton, Hobbsville, Belvidere, Rockyhock, Morgans Corner,
Burgess, Valhalla, Moyock and Pasquotank.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 109.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
A front-page teaser headline and a headline over a story in Thursday’s sports section incorrectly stated that former Perquimans County baseball player Tanner Thach declined a contract offer from the San Diego Padres to attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Thach declined a contract offer from the San Francisco Giants, who selected him with the 556th pick in last month’s Major League Baseball draft, to attend UNC-W.