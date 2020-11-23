An article in the weekend edition about Elizabeth City State University history Professor Glen Bowman’s presentation on the former Albemarle Bank should have stated he gave the presentation to the Elizabeth City Rotary Club. The article incorrectly stated he gave the presentation to the Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club.
