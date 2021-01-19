A story in Sunday’s lifestyles section about the Elizabeth City Foundation accepting applications for four college scholarships listed the wrong date for the application deadline. The correct date is March 1. Scholarship applications may be found online at the Foundation’s website, www.elizabethcityfoundation.org.
