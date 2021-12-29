A headline over a story in Wednesday’s edition about the recent death of Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ryland Poyner incorrectly referred to the fire department with the acronym VFW. The correct acronym is VFD.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Currituck superintendent's residency in question
- Man treated at hospital following Christmas Eve shooting in EC
- Dare man charged with 2 murders; one body found in Currituck
- Wood, Ledford bidding Holmes adieu
- Remembering Chief Poyner: Currituck mourns Crawford VFD chief
- Cohoon: Clients made 40-year hairstyling career a joy
- Collision on North Road Street
- Turn on the taps: Brewery to start serving this week
- Camden Schools moving to optional masks Jan. 18
- Jones remembered as lumber biz innovator, civic leader