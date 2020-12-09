Because of an editing error, an article in Wednesday’s edition about Monday’s swearing-in of new Camden County Commissioner Tiffney White and other commissioners included the wrong year for the last time a woman served on the Camden Board of Commissioners. The correct year was 2016.
Correction
Julian Eure
