A story published in Wednesday’s edition about College of The Albemarle’s pursuit of state funding to hire a “career coach” contained some incorrect data about the decreasing number of high school students who are dual enrolled at COA. The story should have said that from 2019-20 to 2021-22, the number of Northeastern High School students dual enrolled in COA courses dropped from 37 to 23, or 37.84 percent, while the number of Pasquotank High students dual enrolled at COA fell from 61 to 32, or 47.54 percent.