A story in Sunday’s edition about City Manager Montre Freeman’s decision to authorize the expenditure of city funds to house city worker Troy Selsey at a local motel for 2½ months contained several errors. Councilwoman Jeannie Young found out about Selsey’s homelessness at a city meeting on June 23, not June 21 as the story indicated. Also, Young said she knew Selsey planned to talk with River City Community Development Corp. officials about a long-term housing solution. The story incorrectly stated Young knew Selsey had already spoken with River City CDC officials.
