- Due to an editor’s error, information was incorrect in the print version of a July 9 article on the recently approved wind energy facility zoning ordinance amendments. Changes only affect those projects that come before the board after the amendments were approved. They do not affect Apex’s current Conditional Use Permit for the Timbermill project.
- The Albemarle County Soil and Water Conservation District Board is composed of five northeastern counties, of which Chowan County is one. It is the only multi-county district in the state. There are two appointed supervisor positions within the 17 member Albemarle Board that rotates every eight years within the five counties. The local Albemarle-Chowan Soil and Water Conservation District is governed by a three-member board of supervisors. All three supervisors are elected on the general ballot as non-partisan candidates during the regular election of county officers. Two appointed supervisors are appointed by the NC Soil and Water Conservation Commission upon recommendation of the local district board of supervisors. All elected supervisors serve four-year terms. The appointed supervisors serve eight-year terms.
In today’s (July 16) edition of Albemarle Magazine, Boogie on Broad, listed in the calendar as happening Sept. 4, has been canceled. Destination Downtown Edenton made the announcement on Tuesday, July 14.