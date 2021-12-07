A story in Tuesday’s edition on election filings across the region contained several errors. Anthony Sawyer filed for the Northern Outside Corporate Limits seat on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education, not the Northern Outside seat on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners. Clerk of Superior Court Ray Matusko in Currituck County and Clerk of Superior Court Todd Tilley in Perquimans County filed for re-election to their positions, not the register of deeds job in their respective counties.