...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Camden,
southeastern Pasquotank and eastern Currituck Counties through 630 PM
EDT...
At 544 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Knotts Island to Whitehall Shores to 8 miles
south of Weeksville. Movement was east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Winds to 30 to 40 mph. Rainfall up to 1 inch.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Locally heavy rainfall may result in
minor flooding of poor drainage and low lying areas.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Knotts Island around 550 PM EDT.
Grandy around 610 PM EDT.
Corolla around 615 PM EDT.
Sanderling around 620 PM EDT.
Other locations impacted by these storms include Poplar Branch, Spot,
Aydlett, Glen Cove, Harbinger, Jarvisburg, Barco, Coinjock, Frog
Island and Powells Point.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
The Daily Advance published the wrong photograph of Camden Board of Education member Jason Banks in a story in Saturday’s edition about candidates for the Camden school board in this fall’s election. The correct photo is at right. The same story incorrectly said Banks is seeking re-election to a second four-year term on the school board. In fact, he is seeking a third term.
Also, a story in Saturday’s edition about last week’s groundbreaking for the new hospital at the Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus should have said the cost of the campus, not the hospital, is an estimated $200 million. The story also incorrectly said Sentara broke ground on its new medical office building several months ago. Sentara broke ground on the office building in September 2021.