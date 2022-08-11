Corrrection Julian Eure Julian Eure Author email Aug 11, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A story about Elizabeth City State University’s fundraising in Thursday’s edition misidentified ECSU Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement Anita B. Walton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Anita B. Walton State University University Advancement Vice Chancellor Fundraising Story Misidentify Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesJames steps down as EC police chiefEmerald Lake Apartments fire displaces 23 residentsWooten, Weiss picked for ECPPS boardNEAAAT begins new year with 759 studentsTrucks stuck at monument plaza causes issuesReport: Some Pasquotank areas could see 2 feet of sea level riseWooten to host Robinson for Sept. school safety eventCity to ask TDA for $25K for ECSU footballCurrituck woman wins $150K in NC lotteryDegreeChoices: ECSU No. 1 HBCU for economic returns Images