Over the weekend we saw “Let Him Go” and it was a positive experience.
First of all, let me say it was nice to be back in a movie theater after months of not being able to do that because of COVID-19 restrictions. We wore our masks, the staff wore masks, and there weren’t a whole lot of people there, so I didn’t have any health- or safety-related qualms about being in a movie theater in the middle of a pandemic.
The staff at RCE in Elizabeth City were friendly as always and the popcorn was delicious.
As for the movie itself it probably benefited from my lack of clear expectations. I didn’t know much about it ahead of time and was hoping it would be good but just not sure exactly what to expect.
I was not disappointed. It was a solid drama and featured good acting by stars Kevin Costner and Diane Lane.
In fact, one of the reasons I was reasonably sure I would like “Let Him Go” was that its stars have never let me down before.
Kevin Costner stars in my favorite drama, “Field of Dreams,” in two of my other favorite dramas, “Upside of Anger” and “For Love of the Game,” and one of my favorite comedies, “Tin Cup.”
Diane Lane was wonderful alongside John Cusack, Dermot Mulroney and Christopher Plummer in “Must Love Dogs.” I am less familiar with other things she has done but I thought she did a great job with her role in this film.
Lane’s character is one of the strengths of this movie. She is a strong female character whom Lane plays in a way that feels historically accurate while reminding us that strong women are not a recent development but have been around for a long time.
In many ways this story and its characters could have come across as anachronistic given the period it’s set in but the actors go a long way toward presenting their characters with an authentic feel.
A lot of attention was given to visual details that capture the era vividly. The beauty of the landscape in the American West, including Montana and the Dakotas, is portrayed with richness and depth.
The story is not overly complicated but is compelling.
The supporting cast does a good job, and the soundtrack includes some strong country and pop songs from that 1950s that help maintain the period feel.
Although westerns are generally thought of as taking place in the 1800s or early 1900s, this movie has many of the features of westerns such as horses and horsemanship despite its more modern setting.
It was an engrossing story and a nice time to be back in the theater.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.