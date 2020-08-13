The Edenton Cotton Mill Museum of History is happy to announce two recipients of its scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year. Both of the students who received them have very close ties to the Mill Village and have successfully completed their high school careers with distinction.
Tyler Lane Owens, son of Jason and Bobby Jo Owens and grandson of Bob and Laurie Owens, graduated from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics . Brandon Thomas Woodley, son of Woody and Tammy Woodley and grandson of Spencer and Mary Belle Belangia, graduated from Northeast Academy of Aerospace and Advanced Technology (NEAAAT) and received an Associates in Arts degree from College of the Albemarle (COA).
Both recipients of this year’s scholarships attended Edenton-Chowan Public Schools until the seventh grade; then they both transferred to NEAAAT in Elizabeth City in order to pursue more in depth their interest in science and technology. While at NEAAAT, both young men excelled in their classes and were inducted into the NEAAAT Beta Club. Tyler was captain of the quiz bowl team and helped lead that team to national competition in Atlanta in 2015. He also was selected in his Freshman year to attend the National Flight Academy in Pensacola, Florida. He was able to take classes through Elizabeth City State University during his Sophomore year. Brandon was named to the 2018 Fall Semester of COA President’s List and was a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success for COA.
While a student at NEAAAT, Tyler was accepted to the NC School of Science and Mathematics in Durham and spent his last two years of high school there. While attending NCSSM, he participated in several extra-curricular activities and served as an assistant to the Spanish teacher there.
As high school students, both Tyler and Brandon sought employment in their fields of interest. Tyler worked at J. Leek Associates, Inc. in a microbiology lab and was a summer volunteer at Vidant Chowan Hospital in the lab. Brandon was employed part-time at the Town of Edenton Public Works Department as a high school intern.
Tyler will be attending University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in the fall to study biochemistry and is planning to pursue a career in pharmacology. Brandon will be attending North Carolina State University to major in biology.
The two recipients are both actually descendants of the same family which worked at the Edenton Cotton Mill throughout their lives. Tyler’s and Brandon’s great-great-grandmothers were sisters, Elizabeth Ashley Twiddy and Mary Ashley Smith, both of whom began working in the mill at an early age.
Tyler’s great-grandparents, Robert and Emma Twiddy Whiteman, and Brandon’s great-grandparents, Lawrence and Ruth Smith also worked at the mill until their retirement.