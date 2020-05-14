Planting conditions for producers this Spring have been less than ideal.
Frequent rainfall coupled with cool temperatures has delayed or slowed farmers who are normally rearing to get seed into the ground.
For cotton, planting date has a direct effect on development, maturity, and harvested yield. Suggested conditions for when to start planting include:
- The soil temperature reaching 65°F by 10:00 a.m. in a 3-inch-deep, moist, prepared seedbed and
- When warm, dry weather is predicted for the next five to seven days. Temperatures above 70°F results in rapid germination, whereas germination is very slow at temperatures below 60°F. The risk associated with planting in cold soils is exacerbated under wet conditions.
Soil temperature during the first five to ten days after planting has great influence in early season cotton health and development.
To avoid injury to the seedling, it is advised to follow the table below that portrays planting conditions based on temperature for five day span following planting. DD-60’s is the relationship between cotton development and temperature. The equation for determining DD-60 is: (°F Max + °F Min Temp)/2 -60 = DD-60s
