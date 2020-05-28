Edenton Town Council approved a consent agenda of several items during the May 12 regular meeting.
The consent agenda, approved by council, included:
- Resolution adopting a policy for electronic participation in town council meetings and electronic meetings
- Defer adoption of the 2020 Vision Statement until post-COVID-19 State of Emergency
- Resolution encouraging businesses to allow firefighters to respond to calls during working hours
- Authorization to begin process to sell town acquired properties in the North Oakum Street Redevelopment Zone
- Approval of agreement for maintenance of town-owned cemeteries
- Adoption of policy for Emergency Paid Sick Leave and Emergency Family and Medical Leave (Families First Coronavirus Relief Act)
- Resolution designating applicant’s agent and assurances for public assistance, Major Disaster Declaration FEMA-4487-DR (COVID-19)
- Approval of Applicant Disaster Assistance Grant Agreement, FEMA-4487-DR (COVID-19)
- Approval of budget amendment for the maintenance of cemeteries
- Resolution accepting conditions of USDA loan and grant for purchase of a fire department command vehicle and three police vehicles
- Approval of two budget items for the water and sewer fund
The council also approved the following items from the Public Works Committee:
- Storm Water Inventory & Assessment Plan Phase I
- Request for No Parking Zone on north side of 105 West Church Street
- request for “Slow – Children at Play” sign on the 100 block of East Freemason Street as presented. There will be two signs — one eastbound and one westbound, near the playground beside John A. Holmes High School
From the Finance Committee, town council approved:
- An agreement with Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Company for FY 2019/20 Auditing Services
- Budget Amendment for replacement of carpet in Municipal Building
- the One NC Fund Grant Agreement and Performance Agreement for Nebraska Plastics
In new business, the council also:
- Approved a resolution and adoption of the Albemarle Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan municipalities have to have this for emergencies.
- Approved a budget amendment for the purchase of a vehicle for Mike Nicholls, electric department director, to do his job. Currently, the town is reimbursing him for the use of his personal vehicle.
- Approved a budget amendment to create the town contribution for the USDA loan for police and fire vehicles. Money from operating costs from the fire and police departments will be moved to the budget item where the loan go through.
- Approved a budget amendment for the debt service payment for a USDA loan for water treatment plant upgrades.
- Approved in one motion the rescind the town’s police on electronic participation in meetings to one reflecting measures adopted by the state General Assembly