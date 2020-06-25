Hertford Town Council’s Monday meeting nearly got pushed forward to another date before the fireworks began regarding King Street Park and developing the waterfront.
Councilmen Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman noted the irregularities with regard to proper notice as it relates to providing the Zoom phone number, so they suggested rescheduling the meeting to later in the week.
Not everyone, including the Perquimans Weekly, had access to Monday’s call-in information, so unless the public was cued into immediate access by contacting X, Y or Z – the usual suspects who watch council meetings as if they are must see episodes of “Game of Thrones” – then it would’ve been difficult or impossible to connect to the proper Zoom channel.
Monday’s meeting was important because a public hearing offered a citizens a chance to comment about the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020/21 that is slated for approval this week.
After much debate, council opted to move forward with Monday’s meeting which was dominated by discussion about budget planning for King Street Park and a grant associated with the development of the waterfront park.
Jackson and Norman have long been supporters of improving King Street Park. They questioned why there wasn’t money in the budget for playground equipment – $80-$100K in funds they believed that council had set aside during budget planning.
Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges countered that because of a tight budget that is forecast to be more stressed because the forecast economic effects associated with COVID-19, money for improving the park was not appropriated.
However, if as the year goes by and the general fund’s bottom line becomes more clear, Hodges said, council may dip into these funds to pave the way for upgrades. He stressed that based on past discussion, council appears strongly committed to improving the park.
“We have to balance budget by statute. Changes will be made going forward,” Hodges said.
Jackson countered that at least $50K has been set aside as matching funds needed to secure a $145K US Department of Agriculture grant to develop the town’s waterfront – if that grant is awarded to the town. He said that money was “hijacked” from funds he hoped would be set aside to improve the King Street Park.
The town’s match – more than $50,000 – is to concentrate on developing a plan for the town itself —what to do with empty green space, reduce blighted housing, where parks and businesses should go.
Jackson questioned how during the tough economic times ahead, would council be able to find that $50K.
Town Manager Pam Hurdle said these funds have been earmarked in the budget to be in place if the grant is awarded.
Jackson said when he found another way to secure $50K by changing the wording associated with securing the grant before funding deadline, he called a special meeting for June 12. He chastised council because only he and Norman attended the meeting.
Jackson then sought answers about $6K raised from private donations to facilitate planning for waterfront development.
This money was paid to Rivers and Associates to help write the grant application.
Jackson said because the money would be used to pursue development on behalf of the town, council should’ve been consulted as it meant this would set the stage for plans to come.
Jackson said he is not playing the “race card” but rather than just a “select” group of people, no one from various diverse constituencies from Wynne Court to King Street has been involved with the concept – particularly local businessman Tony Riddick, who might have opinions on such matters because of his expertise on property development.
Hodges countered that the purpose of the grant is to fund a master planning process which will include town hall discussions in every community to ensure all residents can make their voices heard.
When Norman brought out email exchanges Hodges had with Mayor Earnell Brown that seemed to suggest Hodges was making decisions regarding the grant without council’s assent, Hodges clarified the emails’ intent as he explained the signatures and time constraints associated with filing the grant.
“The strategy moving forward, the plan is to finish things earlier so Council has time to see all the documents before they’re submitted,” he said.
Meeting’s end, Norman praised all who assisted with Saturday’s Protest and Historical March through downtown Hertford. He praised Kim and Tim Brinn of Front Street for assisting citizens with census forms and/or voter registration.