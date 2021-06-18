City Council appears to have violated the state’s Open Meeting Law when it voted to settle a lawsuit in the dead of night while no one was watching.
Council is currently barring the public from City Council meetings because of the state of emergency Mayor Bettie Parker signed in April amid the social unrest in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death.
Under current state law, council meetings have to be livestreamed for the public to view. However, when council voted to settle a lawsuit against the city Monday night, the cameras at City Hall were off.
At the end of Monday’s agenda, councilors went into closed session at 10 p.m. and returned at 10:38 p.m. According to the meeting’s minutes, council then voted 6-0 “to approve a settlement agreement of $8,000 for a case filed against the city, to be paid by the League.”
The reference is to the N.C. League of Municipalities, which is the city’s insurance carrier.
Minutes of the meeting state the meeting was adjourned at 10:40 p.m.
City Attorney William Morgan said the camera operator was probably inadvertently excused when City Council went into closed session.
“It may have been (violation), if so that was inadvertent,” Morgan said. “We were back in session no more than 45 seconds to a minute. I will try to make sure that does not happen again.”