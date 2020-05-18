City Councilors have voted to remove $500-a-month pay raises they instructed the city manager to include for them and the mayor in next year's city budget.
Council voted 4-2 Monday night to remove the raises, essentially reversing a 4-2 vote in March to include the $6,000-a-year raises in the spending plan that takes effect July 1.
Councilor Jeannie Young started Monday’s budget work session with a motion to remove the raises from the budget. Voting in favor of her motion besides her were fellow councilors Billy Caudle, Chris Ruffieux and Kem Spence.
Voting against the motion were Councilors Johnnie Walton and Michael Brooks.
Councilors Darius Horton and Gabriel Adkins, both of whom voted for the raises in the March vote, did not attend Monday’s meeting.
While Monday's vote removed the raises from next year's budget, the matter likely isn't settled.
Council will meet several more times before voting to approve next year's city budget on June 22, and the raises will likely come again.
Young and Caudle voted in March against the pay raises, which increase councilors' pay by 73 percent and the mayor's pay by 62 percent. Ruffieux did not attend the meeting and Spence left before the vote.
If the four who opposed the raises Monday vote the same way if the issue comes up again — and the four councilors who voted for the raises vote the same way — Mayor Bettie Parker will likely have to break the tie.
Parker said during a recent interview on statewide radio that she hopes council will reach a compromise on the pay raise issue. She acknowledged that she might have to break a tie if council deadlocks on the issue, but did not say how she would vote.