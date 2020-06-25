Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson was arrested Saturday and charged with resisting, delaying, obstruction of a police officer, a misdemeanor offense.
According to court documents, Jackson, 34, allegedly attempted to interfere with Captain Gilbert Rodriguez, Hertford Police, as he was doing his duty Saturday while conducting a traffic stop.
Jackson has not offered any comment.
Inquiries were made late Monday with Town Hall to confirm and/or elaborate about other details not included in the police report. As of Tuesday evening before press time, council has not responded.
Jackson’s bond was set as a written promise with his court date scheduled for Sept. 16.
May 17, Jackson was charged with a misdemeanor offense of communicating threats when he allegedly threatened Sonya Thomas of Herford – allegedly telling her that he was going to beat her up and spit on her, according to court documents.
His court date is scheduled for Aug. 12.
Jackson is serving two years probation arising from a simple assault conviction last year.
In December, Jackson spent a little over a week in jail following his guilty plea to assaulting a former town councilman Sid Eley by hitting him in the face.
Jackson served eight days in jail and he was ordered to serve two years of probation, required to attend anger management counseling and pay court costs and fees.
The sentencing formula was based in part upon Jackson’s prior arrest record that includes convictions for simple assault and communicating threats.
During court proceedings, Jackson apologized to Eley, the 72-year-old former Hertford town councilor he punched in the face following a work session on Oct. 1, 2018. Jackson also apologized to his colleagues on Town Council.