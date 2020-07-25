An Elizabeth City city councilor has been formally arrested on charges that include disclosing online private images of a woman engaged in sexual conduct.
Gabriel McClease Adkins, 33, was arrested Thursday on charges of felony disclosing private images of an adult and misdemeanor stalking and cyberstalking, Pasquotank Chief Magistrate Steven Masters said.
Adkins’ arrest followed his indictment on those charges by a Pasquotank grand jury on Monday.
According to Masters, Adkins, accompanied by his attorney, came into the magistrate’s office Thursday morning, was read the charges and fingerprinted.
Masters said he set a $1,000 unsecured bond for each charge for a total unsecured bond of $3,000. Adkins then left with his attorney, Masters said.
Masters identified Adkins’ attorney as Patrick Sellers of Edenton. Sellers did not return a phone message left with his office on Friday.
A person who answered the phone at Adkins’ catering business on Friday said he was not in. Adkins, one of two city councilors who represent the city’s Second Ward, did not return a phone message left with the person.
According to copies of the grand jury indictments, Adkins is accused of “knowingly disclos(ing) an image” of a woman on Feb. 9 “with the intent to coerce, harass, intimidate, demean, humiliate or cause financial loss to her.” The woman is named in the indictment but The Daily Advance is choosing not to identify her.
“The depicted person,” the indictment continues, “is identifiable from the disclosed image ... and (her) intimate parts are exposed or engaged in sexual conduct in (the) disclosed image.”
Adkins disclosed the image of the woman without her consent, the indictment alleges. Adkins also obtained the image, according to the indictment, “under circumstances ... (he) knew or should have known (she) ... expected ... to remain private.”
The indictment for the cyberstalking charge accuses Adkins of “unlawfully and willfully” communicating electronically with the woman between Feb. 1-10 “repeatedly for the purpose of annoying and harassing” her.
The indictment for stalking states Adkins “on more than one occasion” harassed the woman, also between Feb. 1-10, by following her. It also accuses him of “installing a tracking device on her vehicle for the purpose of tracking her movements.”
A source briefed on the police investigation said Adkins in fact installed two tracking devices on the woman’s vehicle.
Sgt. Latoya Flanigan confirmed the Elizabeth City Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the charges against Adkins. She said the department would have no comment on the investigation.
In a press release, City Manager Rich Olson said the ECPD conducted its investigation of Adkins over a six-month period. The department then turned over information from that investigation to the District Attorney’s Office, which sought the grand jury indictments.