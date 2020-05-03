A funny thing happened at City Hall the other night. In something less than an hour, a focused meeting took place in which motions were made, amendments were added and our city’s work was done.
That included letters from angry constituents being read, Mayor Parker decrying editorials in The Daily Advance and a letter from a former mayor, and unanimous applause for the critical work staff of our town.
It was a somewhat unique hour in Elizabeth City political history, where council meetings have been known to drag on over the four hour mark, and eminently watchable.
When one constant critic of our council was asked his impression of the session he said, “When the going gets tough, some folks go home.” It was a comment on the absence of the four councilors who, in the midst of a pandemic that is costing folks a ton of money, decided to take advantage of a momentary majority and award themselves a 73 percent raise.
One would suppose that the Absent Four understood they would be called out and so decided to stay home, not just for this session, but for the work session preceding it. They will of course, although absent, receive their salary.
Elizabeth City City Council meetings have been often criticized for their length, their off-topic discussions, their long rambling diatribes and their personal attacks. This meeting had none of these: the folks that are often the main culprits were absent. Their non-attendance was almost certainly the factor that allowed a businesslike and efficient meeting to take place.
Which raises a couple of possibilities. Perhaps if these distinguished councilors, in lieu of a raise, stayed home 73 percent of the time City Council would benefit and they could feel justified that, on a per hour basis, they’d received the increase they feel they richly deserve. It could be a win-win: council would be more efficient and they’d be happier.
Another option would be to gather funding from appreciative viewers to raise their salaries, and awarded to them on the condition that they stay home.
Either alternative would seem to enhance the efficiency of council and add to the general air of “we’re here to work” that pervaded Monday’s meeting.
In her statement, Mayor Parker correctly stated that she is often criticized for the actions of councilors that she is unable, in her position, to control. She had decided that she must not overstep the bounds of her office and attempt to discipline unprofessional behavior. But this may have contributed to their willingness to try to get more money from the public purse of the folks who elected them, and then, on Monday, not turn up to face the music.
From this point on the Absent Four seem to have three potential courses of action. In order to avoid angry letters being read they could check with the City Clerk and then not turn up whenever people write accusatory letters. Attendance would be spotty but they would be spared the public’s wrath. Alternately they could take their cue from other elected officials around the country who, once having lost the confidence of the electorate, resigned.
Or, and this is the most unlikely of all, they could apologize for their egregious mistake, and go back and do the job they were elected to do.