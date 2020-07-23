Perquimans County Commission began a discussion about the future of the Confederate monument located by the county courthouse.
Monday’s work session did not decide the fate of the monument, but revealed what commissioners are thinking as other monuments are moved or dismantled across the nation.
A few key takeaways – the county has not spent any money for maintenance of the Confederate monument that was dedicated 106 years ago in 1913 by Hertford’s chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy on the courthouse green. County has mowed the grass and paid $1,500 for a brick walkway by the monument that connects it with the other monuments in front of the courthouse.
Though the 110-year old monument dedicated in 1910 to African-American Union troops is on private property located at the corner of Hyde and King streets, the county is pursuing a $60,000 grant to pay for necessary repairs among other things associated with Hertford’s Civil War heritage.
More about this monument to African-American troops appears in a column written by Joseph Hoffler within the Perquimans Weekly’s opinion page on A4.
A 2015 law passed by state lawmakers prohibited the removal of “objects of remembrance” like Confederate monuments from public property without state approval. The law, however, included several exceptions, one allowing removal if the monument has become a “threat to public safety because of an unsafe or dangerous condition.”
Recently, Hertford Town Council requested the Town Manager to draft a letter to the County requesting removal of the Confederate monument from the Courthouse grounds by a vote of 4-1. Council will probably vote on the actual letter content during its formal session in August.
Pasquotank County is making plans to Confederate monument from the courthouse square, using the “public safety” exception in state law allowing its removal.
Recently, Pasquotank’s Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 to move the monument and have the board’s Special Projects Committee determine where it will go. That board is expected to meet next month.
Hoffer said the Confederate monument symbolizes slavery and should be moved off public property. He spoke of the evils of slavery and how the monument represents repression to Black people.
Commissioner Charles Woodard made an impassioned speech about history and suggested that Union monument be moved to the courthouse where the Confederate monument stands as a way to bond together Black and White people.
Woodard spoke of history and how one of his distant relatives was killed during the Civil War and is buried in Hollywood Cemetery. He noted that 93 percent of those fighting for the South were not doing so to preserve slavery, but to repel an invasion.
More on this story in next week’s Perquimans Weekly.