The Malaria Wars ended officially in 1897 with the official discovery of the parasite plasmodium life cycle. There were, of course, wars over when, who and how this parasite was isolated but these happened in England and Europe. Chowan County and Edenton continued to play an outsized role in the research and prevention of malaria in the 20th century as we did in the 19th century.
The Fisherman & Farmer from August 15, 1901, has an article “Malaria and Mosquitoes: Some Valuable Expert Information Made Public” by Dr. Richard Lewis of the State Board of Health. This article clearly states that malaria is caused by mosquitoes – the anopheles mosquito specifically. There is a bit of a flashback to the miasma argument in this article by pointing out that “our enemy will only breed in stagnant pools in which there is a certain amount of vegetable matter…” Methods of prevention of the spawning of mosquitoes are a major topic with “thorough drainage of all stagnant pools of water and second, by keeping the surfaces of such pools covered in petroleum… The film of oil prevents the larvae from breathing and kills them.”
Dr. Henry Carter of the US Public Health Service paid a visit to Eastern North Carolina and wrote a long article about his visit that appeared in the December 19, 1913 edition of a journal titled Public Health Reports. As written by Dr. Carter: “The object was not only to acquire information of the condition of the town by this survey but to show the health officer everything I could, so as to increase his efficiency and above all to incite and direct public opinion so that the health officer might be able to institute and carry out successful antimalarial measures for his town.” Now that there was a known clear cause of malaria, public health officials could start the long wrangling of the problem.
Dr. Carter noted first off that Edenton was “A beautiful town, beautifully located.” He found “breeding places on two sides of town on the west in a marsh…” and “to the north in fewer ditches… A ditch runs through the town diagonally… it was absolutely free from Anopheles.” He found that Jail Street did have a bit of a problem. And that “the cotton mill village outside of corporate limits was exposed to a bad breeding place on one side.” The public health surgeon recommended: “The breeding places, except the marsh beyond the west end of town, are easily handled by tile drainage. That near the cotton mills can be treated permanently only by filling and by cleaning off brush and oiling until that is done.”
I found this particular article had some very interesting facts that I didn’t know, including that those mysterious minnows that live in the agricultural ditches are our friends. They eat the larvae of the Anopheles mosquito. I’ve always wondered about how those fish make it through the winter and the ditches drying up. But they did and do serve an important purpose.
Next week! More about malaria! This is a never-ending fascinating history.
