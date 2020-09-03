For those folks hoping for a new John A. Holmes High School sooner rather than later, there may be some good news on the horizon.
Chowan County Commission is poised to submit a North Carolina Needs Based Public Schools Capital Fund Grant application for $15 million to the state that if awarded, would be used for school construction. County’s match would be $5 million.
A few of the finer points will need to be cleared up before the commission gives its official thumbs up at Tuesday’s meeting. Grant will need to be submitted by September 15.
County will learn of the grant being awarded in October.
If approved and the county can fund it’s $5 million match, then a total of $20 million would be spent to build phase one of the $50 million school building project – classrooms and administrative space. Funds for phase two would come if the school bond – slated for November 2022 – is approved by the voters.
Tentative time lines for phase one’s construction are in flux, but pending on when – how – the commission finds the $5 million match, construction could begin as early 2022 and be completed by 2023.
However, commissioners have always indicated that before the county borrows any more money, existing debt must be paid off – suggesting at least a 2024 timeline before any shovel is turned.
Commission Chairwoman Patti Kersey said the award of grant will be essential to the county’s financing of the high school project.
“This grant is estimated to cover 30% of the anticipated cost, which would most certainly be welcomed by the Chowan County tax payers,” she said. “The Board of Commissioners appreciate our ongoing partnership with the Edenton Chowan Public School Board, and Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer. We look forward to ‘landing’ this project and providing the public with a top notch High School!”
Commission Vice Chairman Bob Kirby welcomes the news, hopeful of what the future may bring to Chowan County.
“The North Carolina Needs Based Public Schools Capital Fund, which is the source of the proposed grant will be a cornerstone of funding for the high school project. When you consider that the current project budget is $50 Million, this grant will cover 30% of that anticipated cost, and would most certainly be welcomed by the Chowan County tax payers. I salute the Edenton Chowan Public School Board, as well as Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer, and his team for pulling together the details needed to submit this application as well as their dogged determination in striving to address the needs of The School System.”