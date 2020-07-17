Pasquotank County is going to use federal coronavirus relief funds to help some county nonprofits negatively affected by the pandemic.
Last month, the county set aside $250,000 it received from the federal government’s $2 trillion-plus Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress in March to help small businesses.
On Monday, the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners agreed to use $100,000 in additional federal monies to help nonprofits with 501© status.
Pasquotank received almost $900,000 in federal COVID-19 funds. Originally the county was going to use $200,000 of it to give essential county employees for hazard pay.
But federal guidelines changed after the county was allocated the money and officials were advised that only public safety employees could receive hazard pay.
County Manager Sparty Hammett told the board that left the county with $100,000 to use for the nonprofit grant program. The county also allocated $250,000 to Elizabeth City from the $900,000 in CARES Act funds.
“We have some funding that we will be able to use” for the nonprofit fund, Hammett said.
Discussion of using federal dollars to help certain nonprofits began last month after the board denied a request from Albemarle Hopeline to expand the small business grant program to include nonprofits.
After that vote, commissioners directed Hammett to determine if COVID-19 relief funds would be available to be reallocated to establish a nonprofit grant program.
The proposed nonprofit grant program, because of federal guidelines regarding the use of COVID-19 funds, will probably be limited to nonprofits that deal with human services and economic recovery.
“Based on my quick review, that is the type of organizations that we would line it up for,” Hammett said.
Hammett told commissioners that he will develop guidelines for the program for the board to review on either on Aug. 3 or Aug. 17.
“We will have to drill into the CARES Act and see what is allowable,” Hammett said. “I have to look very closely at the funding requirements.’’
Hammett said either county staff or the Albemarle Area United Way will administer the nonprofit grant program.